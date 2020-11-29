Cloudy, Cold & Damp

We had some light snow this morning otherwise it’s cloudy & cold. Just West of Amarillo, Vega to Dalhart picked up about 2-3″ of snow. Still tracking showers across the Eastern Panhandle current but they should be leaving soon. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect cloudy skies with patchy fog & freezing fog otherwise cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday looks a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 40s but it will also be rather windy.