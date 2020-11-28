Area COVID-19 report for Saturday, Nov. 28

By KFDA Digital | November 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST - Updated November 28 at 8:11 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are 7,542 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The latest report shows 726 new cases, 259 recoveries and seven deaths.

The city’s next report will be released on Monday.

The report shows four deaths in Potter County and three in Randall County.

There are now 12,360 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 10,443 in Randall County.

14,977 people have recovered and 284 have died.

There are 151 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 39.35%.

Today is Saturday, November 28, 2020. The Amarillo area is operating at Coronavirus (COVID-19) Level Red: Use Extreme...

There are 32,400 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 742

Deaf Smith County: 1,748

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,300

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 476

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 12,360

Randall County: 10,443

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 302

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 22,060 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 605

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 383

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,819

Randall County: 6,158

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 279

There have also been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 176

Randall County: 108

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,660 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 204

Cimarron County: 77

Texas County: 2,379

There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 142

Cimarron: 57

Texas County: 2,094

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,436 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,124

Quay County: 226

Roosevelt County: 972

Union County: 114

There have been 43 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 20

Quay County: 4

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 4

