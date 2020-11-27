Still tracking snow chances...

A second cold front moved in today keeping temps in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The sunny skies that we have had will give way late today and tonight to increasing clouds ahead of a strong winter storm system. With the air staying pretty dry it will be hard to get much more than a dusting in most locations with the most favored area of snow located across the SW panhandle. Highs will stay in the 30s for Saturday but the winds will be light. Much stronger winds arrive on Sunday with gusts over 40 mph along with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.