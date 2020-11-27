State health officials report 55 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 27, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 5:48 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

Today’s report shows 46 new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County, six in Roosevelt County and two in Union County.

The report also shows the deaths of:

  • A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
  • A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
  • A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 91,852 COVID-19 cases.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,504.

As of today, there are 874 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

31,102 people in New Mexico has recovered from the virus.

There are 4,334 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,058

Quay County: 218

Roosevelt County: 949

Union County: 109

There have been 42 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 19

Quay County: 4

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 4

There are 32,400 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 742

Deaf Smith County: 1,748

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,300

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 476

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 12,360

Randall County: 10,443

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 302

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 22,060 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 605

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 383

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,819

Randall County: 6,158

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 279

There have also been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 176

Randall County: 108

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,558 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 178

Cimarron County: 72

Texas County: 2,318

There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 142

Cimarron: 57

Texas County: 2,094

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

