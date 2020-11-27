State health officials report 55 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Today’s report shows 46 new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County, six in Roosevelt County and two in Union County.
The report also shows the deaths of:
- A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
- A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
- A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 91,852 COVID-19 cases.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,504.
As of today, there are 874 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
31,102 people in New Mexico has recovered from the virus.
There are 4,334 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,058
Quay County: 218
Roosevelt County: 949
Union County: 109
There have been 42 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 19
Quay County: 4
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 4
There are 32,400 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 742
Deaf Smith County: 1,748
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,300
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 476
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 12,360
Randall County: 10,443
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 302
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 22,060 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 605
Deaf Smith County: 1,615
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 383
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,819
Randall County: 6,158
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 279
There have also been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 38
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 176
Randall County: 108
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,558 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 178
Cimarron County: 72
Texas County: 2,318
There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 142
Cimarron: 57
Texas County: 2,094
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
