Van stolen from Scott’s Flowers after series of burglaries

VIDEO: Van stolen from Scott’s Flowers after series of burglaries
By Bailie Myers | November 27, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 12:15 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a series of burglaries have taken place at a local flower shop, owners are now saying their shop van has been stolen.

Scott’s Flowers said the van was stolen from their property over the Thanksgiving holiday, and the suspect may be someone that has previously targeted the store.

The shop asks anyone who may see the van to understand that at this time, the van is not being driven by staff and those who see it should call the police.

We regret to say our Van was stolen over the holiday He did several burglaries ,a hit-and-run. We have not located the...

Posted by Scott's Flowers on Friday, November 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.