Van stolen from Scott’s Flowers after series of burglaries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a series of burglaries have taken place at a local flower shop, owners are now saying their shop van has been stolen.
Scott’s Flowers said the van was stolen from their property over the Thanksgiving holiday, and the suspect may be someone that has previously targeted the store.
The shop asks anyone who may see the van to understand that at this time, the van is not being driven by staff and those who see it should call the police.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.