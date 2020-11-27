The Salvation Army of Amarillo hosts annual Thanksgiving lunch at Civic Center due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo’s annual Thanksgiving community fellowship lunch was hosted at the Civic Center yesterday.
The Salvation Army usually hosts a Thanksgiving meal at their shelter, but because of COVID-19, they had to do things differently this year.
“It’s a tradition for us to serve Thanksgiving. We usually do that at our shelter which is a lot smaller than the Civic Center. So whenever COVID-19 hit, we kind of knew we had to change things up,” said Quintin Marquez, public relations manager for The Salvation Army of Amarillo.
With the collaboration of the shelter, Guyon Saunders Resource Center, Tyson Foods and the Sodpoodles, they were able to host a safe lunch for the community.
“Because of the pandemic, this event almost didn’t happen. We at one-point thought we would have to cancel it, which meant I could feed my shelter residents and that would have been it,” said Major Ernest Hull. “With a lot of planning and the city’s grace, we were allowed to do this as long as we sanitize frequently, everyone’s taking care of wearing masks and gloves, keeping social distance...we’re following every CDC guideline to make sure everybody’s safe.”
The lunch is a traditional Thanksgiving meal and is provided for the homeless, anyone spending the holiday alone and families that do not have a meal.
Next steps for the organization include planning for Christmas.
“The Salvation Army thanks it’s community members for helping us out in time of need. This year our message is to rescue Christmas and we can’t do that without people of Amarillo helping people of Amarillo. So, we really do appreciate everybody coming together, all the organizations coming together, individuals helping us out in this time of need,” said Marquez.
There are many ways you can give to the Salvation Army of Amarillo this year.
