The Salvation Army of Amarillo hosts annual Thanksgiving lunch at Civic Center due to COVID-19

“Because of the pandemic, this event almost didn’t happen. We at one-point thought we would have to cancel it, which meant I could feed my shelter residents and that would have been it,” said Major Ernest Hull. “With a lot of planning and the city’s grace, we were allowed to do this as long as we sanitize frequently, everyone’s taking care of wearing masks and gloves, keeping social distance...we’re following every CDC guideline to make sure everybody’s safe.”