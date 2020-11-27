New Mexico state announces tiered ‘Red to Green’ system for N.M. counties

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The state of New Mexico will transition to a tiered county-by-county COVID-19 risk system on Dec. 2, enabling local communities to shed restrictions as soon as the public health data shows that the virus is retreating within their borders.
The shift in the state’s “reopening” framework will come after a two-week “reset” period, in which state health officials enacted the most heightened level of statewide public health restrictions upon places of business and day-to-day activities in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 all across New Mexico.
“The county-by-county framework enables counties, and the businesses and nonprofits within their borders, to operate with fewer restrictions when they slow the spread of the virus and drive down test positivity rates,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “It’s been a difficult year and an especially difficult past month. We must remain as vigilant as ever to contain and beat the virus; we also must look for ways to lessen the burden on our communities wherever possible, while never swerving from our top priority – protecting New Mexicans and saving lives.”
An amended emergency public health order will be executed Monday, Nov. 30, installing the new framework with an effective date of Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The current operative requirements of the state’s two-week “reset” will be in effect through that time.
The county-by-county framework will allow counties and the businesses and nonprofit entities within their borders – to operate under less restrictive public health measures when health metrics demonstrating the extent of the virus’ spread and test positivity within those counties are met.
Counties will operate under one of three levels: Red, signifying very high risk; Yellow, signifying high risk; and Green, signifying medium risk.
The New Mexico Department of Health maintains an official map displaying each county’s current level on its designated COVID-19 webpage.
When a county fails to meet the specified metrics for a given level upon the biweekly update of the map, it will begin operating at the next most restrictive level within 48 hours.
When a county meets the specific metrics for a less restrictive level, the county may begin operating at that level of restrictions upon immediate effect of the department’s biweekly update of the map.
The two key health metrics that will used to determine where a county sits within the tiered framework are pulled identified within the state’s gating criteria, the set of public health data points tracked and measured by the state Medical Advisory Team and others.
As of today, Nov. 27, 32 of the state’s 33 counties are at the Red Level. At this level, almost every category of business or nonprofit entity may operate but with limited capacity and reduced operations, owing to the very high risk of viral spread.
The map will next be updated Wednesday, Dec. 2, and every other Wednesday thereafter.
“Nothing about this virus has changed,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “And what we can all do to fight it – and to help members of our local communities avoid infection and get back to more safe day-to-day activities – hasn’t changed either. Avoid gatherings. Wear a facemask. Avoid spending time with non-household members. Stay at home whenever – whenever – you can. These are best and indeed our only tools as we seek to prevent and minimize the illness and suffering and death so many of our neighbors in this state continue to grapple with.”
