55 new COVID-19 cases in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 161 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Gray County and the City of Pampa of 55 new cases.
This brings the total number of cases in Gray County to 1,300.
1,118 people have recovered and 21 have died.
The City of Pampa and Gray County fall under Service Area A. The number of hospitalized patients in Trauma service Area A exceeds 15 percent as a percentage of total hospital capacity.
As a result of these percentages, according to Governor Abbott’s Executive order GA-32, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area A are required to return to a maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.
The order remains in place until such a time as Trauma Service Area A has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.
There are 32,400 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 742
Deaf Smith County: 1,748
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,300
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 476
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 12,360
Randall County: 10,443
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 302
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 22,060 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 605
Deaf Smith County: 1,615
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 383
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,819
Randall County: 6,158
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 279
There have also been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 38
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 176
Randall County: 108
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,558 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 178
Cimarron County: 72
Texas County: 2,318
There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 142
Cimarron: 57
Texas County: 2,094
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,279 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,012
Quay County: 217
Roosevelt County: 943
Union County: 107
There have been 39 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 17
Quay County: 3
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 4
