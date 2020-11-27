11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 today.
The report also included 41 new recoveries.
At this time, there are 16 active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.
There are 32,318 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 742
Deaf Smith County: 1,726
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,240
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 476
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 12,360
Randall County: 10,443
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 302
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 22,060 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 605
Deaf Smith County: 1,615
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 383
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,819
Randall County: 6,158
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 279
There have also been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 9
Deaf Smith County: 38
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 176
Randall County: 108
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,558 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 178
Cimarron County: 72
Texas County: 2,318
There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 142
Cimarron: 57
Texas County: 2,094
There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 12
There are 4,279 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 3,012
Quay County: 217
Roosevelt County: 943
Union County: 107
There have been 39 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 17
Quay County: 3
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 4
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.