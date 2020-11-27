11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wheeler County

Wheeler County COVID Update (Source: Wheeler County)
By Bailie Myers | November 27, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 11:38 AM

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The report also included 41 new recoveries.

At this time, there are 16 active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.

DSHS has revised their reports, limiting the information available to us. From today forward we will have the information displayed below.

Posted by Wheeler County Emergency Management on Friday, November 27, 2020

There are 32,318 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 742

Deaf Smith County: 1,726

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,240

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 476

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 12,360

Randall County: 10,443

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 302

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 22,060 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 605

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 383

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,819

Randall County: 6,158

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 279

There have also been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 176

Randall County: 108

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,558 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 178

Cimarron County: 72

Texas County: 2,318

There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 142

Cimarron: 57

Texas County: 2,094

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,279 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,012

Quay County: 217

Roosevelt County: 943

Union County: 107

There have been 39 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 17

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 4

