22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County
By Bailie Myers | November 27, 2020 at 12:04 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 12:04 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County today.

The report included no new recoveries or deaths.

Deaf Smith County has 95 active cases of COVID-19 at this time.

There are 32,340 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 742

Deaf Smith County: 1,748

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,240

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 476

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 12,360

Randall County: 10,443

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 302

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 22,060 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 605

Deaf Smith County: 1,615

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 383

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,819

Randall County: 6,158

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 279

There have also been 458 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 38

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 176

Randall County: 108

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,558 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 178

Cimarron County: 72

Texas County: 2,318

There have been 2,293 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 142

Cimarron: 57

Texas County: 2,094

There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 12

There are 4,279 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 3,012

Quay County: 217

Roosevelt County: 943

Union County: 107

There have been 39 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 17

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 4

