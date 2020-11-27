Maxwell’s Magical Christmas kicks off tonight, here’s what to expect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight, Maxwell’s Magical Christmas opens for the first time ever hosted by Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm.
Every year Maxwell’s Pumpkin farm hosts a pumpkin themed experience during the fall season. And this year for the very first time they introduce a magical Christmas at the farm.
After months of preparing and immediately starting to plan for the event after the pumpkin farm closed, the holiday event is now open with food, activities and 30 plus attractions.
This idea for a Christmas themed event has been in the works for about five years and ever since their pumpkin farm closed, the farm has been working on this new Christmas experience.
“A lot of it we started back in the summer as much as we could back did back in the summer. But a lot of it we just couldn’t do till after the pumpkin season was over, so it’s been a busy place here since then,” said Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm.
You can expect Santa Claus, a reindeer activity for the kids, a light trail, many lit Christmas trees, concession stands with food, over 20 activities for folks, and a lot of the same activities up and running that they usually have at their fall pumpkin farm event.
“We’ll have a Christmas movie clips going all night. So that’ll be fun for people to see some of the stuff from their favorite Christmas movie... We’ve got a paintball gallery where you’ll get to shoot at the grinch, and that’ll be fun, and that’ll be an extra. And then we’ve also have apple cannons going, and have some fun targets to shoot at,” said Borger.
Santa will also be making a grand entrance every night its open at 6 p.m. on a tracker!
The farm is also making sure to take COVID-19 precautions.
“For that we’re, we’ve got hand sanitizer at all our activities and encourage people to use that before and after in our Christmas market, I didn’t mention that we’ve got some really cool stuff there. And so, we will require masks in our Christmas market. The rest of it you’re outside, so as long as you can socially distance, that’s okay,” said Borger.
Maxwell’s Magical Christmas has half a million lights on the farm with around 50 staff to make this all happen.
They plan to make this an annual tradition every year, so hopefully we can expect this again sometime next year.
If you’d like to visit this year, they are open every weekend Friday through Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and then after December 18, they’ll be open every night until December 23.
So, come on down and take a visit this holiday season! You can purchase tickets online or you can buy them in person at their location at 12908 Bell St, Amarillo.
You can keep up with Maxwell’s Magical Christmas on their Facebook page for updates and more information.
