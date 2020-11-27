‘I kind of miss the craziness’: Customers react to unique Black Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As expected, Black Friday shopping looked a little different this year to help keep everybody safe.
“I woke up at 3:30 this morning expecting everything to be open and crazy but it’s actually been a little different this year, it wasn’t as hectic as I thought,” said Peyton Cochran, a Black Friday shopper since 3:30 a.m.
“No one’s been tackling each other so that’s been good, there’s been some runners but nothing too bad,” said Allison Wallace, a first time Black Friday shopper.
“What I’ve seen is there’s not a lot of people out,”said Melinda Rivera, a regular Black Friday shopper.
For the Store Director at Academy Sports and Outdoor, it was different arriving to work this morning than in years past.
“We didn’t have the traffic out front that we normally have, we still had a considerable line when we opened up at 5:00 a.m. this morning, but not that normal around the building line,” said BJ Bessent, store director for Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Bessent says more people are shopping online or doing curbside this year.
Some customers feel safe with fewer people inside the stores than normal.
“I’ve seen every store do a good job in giving those masks out, and say like this is what we’re doing, just very positive about it, enforcing it very well, but it hasn’t been too bad infringing on shopping, like were still able to shop and still be able to follow that ordinance mandate,” said Sabrina Puth, a Black Friday shopper since 6:00 a.m.
Some say with stores less crowed, they have more of an opportunity to find the best deals.
“It’s nice to know were not mixed in with the huge crowds, so we can get out and get our deals and get home,” said Rivera.
“I guess it does make it nice to come in here and have things be picked over,” said Bryli Contreras, a Black Friday shopper since 4:00 a.m.
Some customers said they miss the craziness of a normal Black Friday.
“I kind of miss it, I kind of miss the craziness, I think it makes it more fun, it feels like a normal day at the mall, just with some better deals and what not,” said Cochran.
