Dumas ISD renovations continue despite the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A year after a multi-million-dollar bond was passed, Dumas ISD is making progress on the several facilities it plans to update.
It is something many believe is long overdue with some facilities dating all the way back to the sixties.
“We’re doing everything we can to provide a great learning environment for our kids,” said Monty Hysinger, superintendent at Dumas ISD.
That includes updating multiple facilities at Dumas ISD through a $107 million bond.
However, Hysinger says the pandemic hasn’t helped.
“It’s put a strain. It’s been a little more difficult to meet and to accomplish things. Certainly, the cost of materials. It’s going to drive up the cost of our projects a little bit,” said Hysinger.
Since last year when the bond was passed, Dumas ISD has completed secure entryways at the Junior High and High School.
“In the works currently is our fine arts add on and remodel. I know the band will be glad to get out of the cracker box gym,” said Hysinger.
Also, in the works, three new schools. Two in Dumas and one in Cactus.
A project that the city of Cactus is greatly looking forward to.
“It’s old. Our school is old, built early sixties and it’s been a long time coming and we’re happy to be a part of it,” said Aldo Gallegos, Cactus city manager.
Gallegos says the school will be in a new part of the city, with plans to create a park and housing.
“Around the school the city is planning to develop the area and build homes,” said Gallegos.
When asked if Cactus is expected to grow with the addition of a new school, homes and a park.
“Absolutely. Especially with the housing shortage that we foresee here in the next five to ten years. The fact that we’re going to bring that to Cactus and develop around the school. Yeah, we anticipate a pretty large growth,” said Gallegos.
The Hysinger says the three new schools plan to be ready to use by August of 2023.
The bond project will also target kitchen renovations, a new career and technology building, and projects to address energy efficiency.
