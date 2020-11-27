Cool Friday

Friday is looking a bit cooler with highs in the lower to mid 50s. Expect sunny skies with a few clouds around. Winds will be from the North throughout the day about 10-15mph. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible after midnight otherwise cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Watching our weekend storm system very closely, as of right now it appears to be moisture starved. It is taking a very Southern track which may help limit precipitation. Regardless there is still a chance of morning rain and snow showers especially South. Sunday looks quite windy with North winds 20-40 gusting to 50mph at times.