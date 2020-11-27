The Big Texan puts safety measures in place to serve thousands a Thanksgiving meal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Even with the pandemic, the Big Texan Thanksgiving special saw the same number of guests they’ve seen in years past.
Thanksgiving at the Big Texan serves about 1,300 people from all around the nation, and that continued this year.
“We’re cross country truck drivers and so we saw the billboard coming through and we said were gonna see if we can be there on Thanksgiving and so that was perfect for us,” said Debbie Kingdon, a customer.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant had to make changes to make sure they could serve the same number of customers as usual.
“In 60 years of doing the Big Texan buffets on the holidays, this is something new to all of us. You know, all of our staff is doing a great job of adapting to it (and) the guests coming in for the Thanksgiving buffet have adapted to that real well,” said co-owner of the Big Texan, Bobby Lee.
Guests received buzzers and were asked to wait to be seated from their cars.
The restaurant made another change to the normal serving process by offering a to-go option where guests could pick up food via a drive by service.
Lee said this had be done to allow people to know they were safe.
“This year 2020...nothing is traditional anymore. It’s one of those things where we’re so used to change this year that we just roll with it and adapt to it,” said Lee.
Lee says this year they also gained a new demographic of people who would normally spend Thanksgiving at home.
“We’re seeing quite a bit more people that don’t want to go to the grocery store that like to come out here and buy a whole turkey to take home rather than cooking,” said Lee.
