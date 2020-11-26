Possible winter weather ahead.

We are being treated to a nice afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s today but cooler weather is on the way. A cold front is moving through the area this evening and this will drop our temps into the upper 20s for Friday morning. Northerly winds will keep us in the upper 40s and lower 50s for Friday afternoon but an approaching storm system will bring much colder weather for Saturday. Overnight Friday through midday Saturday we will have a chance for rain and snow for the southern half of the panhandle with less than 1″ expected along with highs in the 30s. We are back into the upper 40s and low 50s for Sunday.