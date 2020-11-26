Light snow possible

It will be another cold night with lows dropping into the 20s but the winds will be light and the skies will be clear. Another cold front will arrive on Friday with highs staying in the upper 40s and lower 50s but skies will again be mostly clear. Saturday will be much colder with the approach of a winter storm system but it’s impact will be minimal. Very dry air in place will limit the amount of snow generally to less than an inch. Most locations will likely just see a dusting. Sunny but a little warmer for Sunday.