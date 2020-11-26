Get Fit hosts virtual Turkey Trot to benefit The Salvation Army of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Get Fit Amarillo is hosting an unofficial Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, encouraging families to exercise before their Thanksgiving meal and benefit The Salvation Army of Amarillo.
The 3.1-mile Turkey Trot will start at 9:00 a.m.
“[This is so] people are getting out, they’re enjoying the day, enjoying some family time before they get the other family time and get some food,” said Karen Roberts, owner of Git Fit and Turkey Trot organizer.
For $25, each participant will get a Turkey Trot shirt they can pick up at Get Fit in Wolflin Square or at John Stiff memorial park at 9:00 a.m.
All money collected will benefit The Salvation Army of Amarillo, whose red kettle fundraiser is struggling due to the pandemic.
“Right now, people are wanting to get out and be active, and I think it’s a great way to give back,” said Roberts. “So, it’s two-fold. It’s personal, because we want to stay active and get fit, but it’s also about giving back to our community, our local community, which I think is very important.”
Due to COVID-19 regulations, participants will not be able to run together in a large group.
Instead, families can post a photo of them out running and Get Fit will share all pictures on their social media.
“It’s a great way to get your family together [and] do something fun. People might want to go down to Palo Duro Canyon, or go out to a park... But again, we want people to practice social distancing and do what they need to do to stay safe,” explained Roberts.
Roberts encourages participants to wear their Turkey Trot shirts and dress up in their best Thanksgiving garb for the event.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.