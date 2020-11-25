West Texas healthcare workers choose to remain thankful this Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As Thanksgiving Day approaches and COVID-19 cases continue to rise, healthcare workers are not getting a break.
Many area healthcare workers are drained.
They describe work as stressful.
Stressful dealing with the pandemic, with an increase of patients and with every day non COVID-19 patients.
“It’s picked up a lot more, we see a lot more patients actually on the floor,” said Kayla Liscano, phlebotomist, Hereford Regional Medical Center.
“It’s crazy, it’s busy. I mean you have your normal, everyday people that you have to see just for their follows up and just to keep them healthy, but then you are adding COVID on top of it which adds you know, a whole new level of stress,” said Cherity Mays, family nurse practitioner, CareXpress Downtown.
Even as the stress and demand on area health care workers increases, many are choosing to remain thankful this Thanksgiving.
“I’m thankful that we’ve stayed healthy pretty much. You know you’re so thankful that you can do little things even with your regular family that live at home with you. I don’t know. It’s just kind of hard. You just see a lot going on and it makes it hard,” said Amanda Rodriguez, radiology manager, Hereford Regional Medical Center.
Remaining thankful as they work through the holiday or remain on call as cases continue to rise.
“We always have a location open on Thanksgiving you know for these patients that need people. We don’t close on that day for that reason, so people have somewhere to go even on that day,” said Mays.
It’s not only the doctors and nurses putting in the work, it’s all health care workers like Amanda Rodriguez, a radiology manager.
“We stay pretty busy. We do have to go in and do chest x-rays when these patients get really really sick or are starting to get sick and so we’re in there with the nurses and doctors and everyone else,” said Rodriguez.
Many are thankful for their health as they continue to care for some of the sickest patients in our area.
