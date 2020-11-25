TxDOT sign contest asks entrants to craft safe driving messages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a statewide contest to find the “best and most creative” safe-driving messages.
The aim of the Digital Highway Sign Contest is to find a clever message to post above Texas highways on digital message boards.
Messages are asked to encourage safer driving and be related to impaired driving, distracted driving, not wearing seat belts or speeding.
TxDOT said they use creative messages as an effort to encourage drivers to improve their driving.
Those interested in submitting an entry may do so now until December 8. There is no limit to the number of entries a contestant can submit.
The top 10 entries will be posted on social media and voted on by the public.
Three winners will see their message in lights over highways across the state.
You can submit an entry online here.
