Wheeler County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, now at 75 active cases

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 75 active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.
Wheeler County Emergency Management reported 17 new cases and one recovery today.
There have been 291 total confirmed cases, with 209 recoveries and seven deaths.
67 people are in home isolation and two are in a medical facility.
There are 16 pending tests.
There are 30,798 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 716
Deaf Smith County: 1,660
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,171
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 461
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 11,768
Randall County: 9,702
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 291
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 21,439 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 560
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 355
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,667
Randall County: 5,959
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 209
There have also been 432 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 37
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 159
Randall County: 101
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,469 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 165
Cimarron County: 69
Texas County: 2,245
There have been 2,225 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 129
Cimarron: 53
Texas County: 2,043
There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 11
There are 4,161 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,935
Quay County: 209
Roosevelt County: 914
Union County: 103
There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 3
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 2
