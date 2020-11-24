Thanksgiving week playoff games to watch for 1A-4A

Thanksgiving week playoff games to watch for 1A-4A
Senior Canyon Eagle Jack McKay runs with the ball down the field as a wide receiver (Source: Trevor Fleeman)
By Evan Abramson | November 24, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 3:30 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As we enter another week of high school football around the Panhandle, it is going to be important to look out for a couple of key matchups happening around the state as we enter the later rounds of the 1A-4A high school football UIL Playoffs.

Here are the pairings for our local schools that are still in:

4A Regional Semifinals

Decatur (7-5) vs Canyon (10-1) 3 p.m., Friday, Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium, Abilene Christian

Dumas (11-1) vs Springtown (10-2) 4 p.m., Thursday, Big Spring

3A Regional Semifinals

Childress (9-2) vs Spearman (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Happy State Bank Stadium

Canadian (11-1) vs Idalou (10-0), 2 p.m. Friday, Happy State Bank Stadium

2A Regional Semifinals

Panhandle (10-2) vs Post (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock-Cooper

Hawley (10-2) vs Cisco (9-3), 3 p.m. Friday, Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownfield

McCamey (10-1) vs Stratford (7-5), 6 p.m. Friday, Todd Field, Shallowater

Vega (10-2) vs Wellington (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Bulldogs Stadium

1A State Quarterfinals

Happy (11-1) vs. Borden County (10-2) , 6 p.m. Saturday, Levelland

Follett (12-0) vs. Groom (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Pampa

