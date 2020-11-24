State health officials report 52 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 24, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 4:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

Today’s report shows 41 new cases in Curry County, two in Quay County, eight in Roosevelt County and three in Union County.

A man in his 60′s from Union County has died. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A woman in her 70′s from Union County has died. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,428.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 86,247 COVID-19 cases.

As of today, there are 871 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

29,568 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 4,215 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,976

Quay County: 211

Roosevelt County: 922

Union County: 106

There have been 38 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 4

There are 31,549 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 731

Deaf Smith County: 1,714

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,240

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 467

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 12,047

Randall County: 10,030

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 291

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 21,570 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 577

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 377

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,707

Randall County: 6,011

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 209

There have also been 449 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 37

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 172

Randall County: 105

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,469 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 165

Cimarron County: 69

Texas County: 2,245

There have been 2,225 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 129

Cimarron: 53

Texas County: 2,043

There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 11

