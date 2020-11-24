State health officials report 52 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Today’s report shows 41 new cases in Curry County, two in Quay County, eight in Roosevelt County and three in Union County.
A man in his 60′s from Union County has died. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A woman in her 70′s from Union County has died. She was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,428.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 86,247 COVID-19 cases.
As of today, there are 871 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
29,568 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.
There are 4,215 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,976
Quay County: 211
Roosevelt County: 922
Union County: 106
There have been 38 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 3
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 4
There are 31,549 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 731
Deaf Smith County: 1,714
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,240
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 467
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 12,047
Randall County: 10,030
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 291
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 21,570 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 577
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 377
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,707
Randall County: 6,011
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 209
There have also been 449 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 37
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 172
Randall County: 105
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,469 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 165
Cimarron County: 69
Texas County: 2,245
There have been 2,225 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 129
Cimarron: 53
Texas County: 2,043
There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 11
