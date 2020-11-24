Ronald McDonald hosts ‘Whip it up’ challenge to prepare for grand opening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ronald McDonald House will be hosting a virtual “Whip it up for RMHC/Give a Dollar” crowdfunding challenge to benefit area families traveling to Amarillo for their children to receive medical care.
Since first launching its “Keeping Families Close Capital Campaign to rebuild the Ronald McDonald House” in early 2018, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo is nearing completion of its project and gearing up for the grand opening of its new house, designed to better meet the evolving needs of pediatric patients and their families.
To help usher in this new milestone event for RMHC and the Amarillo community at large, the charity will be hosting its “Whip It Up for RMHC/Give a Dollar Challenge”, which will run November 23 to December 1 to coincide with this year’s Giving Tuesday campaign.
The organization is calling on area residents to record short videos on Facebook voicing their support for the families that call RMHC their home away from home, before spraying a stream of whipped cream into their face on camera.
Participants are then asked to invite two to three other friends to join the challenge.
Those who opt out of recording a video are encouraged to give as little as “Just a Dollar” to help support families in need.
Everyone who tags the charity in a video on Facebook will put into a drawing to win a $50 Amazon card, donated for the campaign by an anonymous supporter.
This mission of this campaign is to help shine a light on the “strength by numbers concept”, and how a little goes a long way when more people participate in charitable giving.
As an example, if every resident of Amarillo donated less than $1 to the Ronald McDonald House today, it would cover the remaining costs needed to finish building the new House.
The goal for this campaign, however, is to raise $10,000 to help cover the lodging expenses for the first 117 nights of stays when the new House opens early next year.
The Ronald McDonald House encourages families to make a $20 contribution each night to help cover the costs of lodging.
In all reality, it actually costs $85 each night to house a family.
For many families, a donation of any amount is completely out of reach due to costly medical bills, extended time away from work, and other economic challenges.
