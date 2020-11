The winds will die down overnight and the rain and snow will move on out. For your Wednesday travel day the weather will be a lot calmer with less in the way of wind and highs in the mid 60s. Another cold front will arrive during the afternoon hours on Thanksgiving Day but all it will do is cool us into the upper 50s and the skies will stay clear. The weekend will be colder with a slight chance for a wintry mix in the area for Saturday.