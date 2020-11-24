21 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 230 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.
The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported 21 new cases and 39 new recoveries in the counties.
The report shows 15 new cases and 17 new recoveries in Dallam County, six new cases and 22 new recoveries in Hartley County.
There are now 731 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 577 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 146 active cases in Dallam County.
There are now 467 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 377 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 84 active cases in Hartley County.
There are 31,549 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 731
Deaf Smith County: 1,714
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,240
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 467
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 12,047
Randall County: 10,030
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 291
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 21,570 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 577
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 377
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,707
Randall County: 6,011
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 209
There have also been 449 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 37
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 6
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 172
Randall County: 105
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,469 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 165
Cimarron County: 69
Texas County: 2,245
There have been 2,225 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 129
Cimarron: 53
Texas County: 2,043
There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 11
There are 4,161 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,935
Quay County: 209
Roosevelt County: 914
Union County: 103
There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 3
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 2
