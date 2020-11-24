21 new COVID-19 cases, 39 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 24, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 3:24 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 230 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported 21 new cases and 39 new recoveries in the counties.

The report shows 15 new cases and 17 new recoveries in Dallam County, six new cases and 22 new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are now 731 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 577 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 146 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 467 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 377 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 84 active cases in Hartley County.

There are 31,549 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 731

Deaf Smith County: 1,714

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,240

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 467

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 12,047

Randall County: 10,030

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 291

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 21,570 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 577

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 377

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,707

Randall County: 6,011

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 209

There have also been 449 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 37

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 172

Randall County: 105

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,469 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 165

Cimarron County: 69

Texas County: 2,245

There have been 2,225 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 129

Cimarron: 53

Texas County: 2,043

There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 11

There are 4,161 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,935

Quay County: 209

Roosevelt County: 914

Union County: 103

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 2

