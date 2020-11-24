A Mixed Bag

Clearing skies this morning are expected to make way for windy conditions across the entire area, gusting upwards of 40 mph out of the west today. This will allow temperatures to warm into the 60s by midday, however, come the early afternoon, a cold front will push in from the north, bringing with it cooler air and chances for rain. Strongest storms will be just out to the front of the boundary, and further north, a wintry mix is possible where it will be the coldest. Winds will calm down and we’ll warm back up into the 60s for Wednesday.