Due to expected surge in patients, Deaf Smith County Hospital District requests medical tent

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Hospital District has requested a medical tent from the State of Texas.
According to the Hereford Regional Medical Center, this is due to the expected surge of patients in the coming weeks.
State officials were set to begin construction of the medical tent in the emergency room parking lot Tuesday morning, and this caused the closing of the area.
However, the emergency room remains open. You are asked to plan to drop off patients in the circle driveway and park in the main parking lot.
The hospital remains closed to visitors.
As of Tuesday, there are 189 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County. The City of Hereford reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.
