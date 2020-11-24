Doppler Dave Is Tracking A Variety Of Active Weather

A strong weather system is tracking through the area today and is producing a buffet of active weather. Ahead of a Pacific cold front we have been tracking severe thunderstorms that have produced some hail in the eastern part of the area. Meanwhile, rain has changed to snow in the NW corner of our area. Elsewhere, strong winds and falling temperatures have been the rule. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the western and southern parts of the area where gusts over 40mph are likely. Temperatures are falling from the 60s at midday to 30s expected by early evening. After dropping into the upper 20s overnight, tomorrow looks to be a beautiful day with less wind and highs in the low to mid 60s.