Criminal Complaint: DPS trooper finds more than $580,000 worth of drugs in I-40 traffic stop

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person faces federal charges after officials found more than $580,000 worth of meth and heroin during a traffic stop on I-40 in Oldham County, according to a criminal complaint.
On Nov. 20, a Texas DPS trooper was patrolling I-40 in Oldham County when the trooper stopped a car for speeding.
The complaint says the trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity.
The driver, identified as Mario Alberto Pulido Orozco, granted consent for the trooper to search the car.
During the search, the criminal complaint says the trooper found 10 bundles containing meth and one bundle containing heroin.
According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth more than $580,000.
The complaint says Orozco said he was traveling from California to Delaware.
He faces charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.