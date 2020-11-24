City of Pampa reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, now at 631 active cases

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 24, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 2:38 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 631 active cases of COVID-19 in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of 31 new COVID-19 cases today.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,240 in Gray County.

There have been 599 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Thirty One (31) New COVID-19 Cases This afternoon the City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas...

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

There are 31,528 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 716

Deaf Smith County: 1,714

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,240

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 461

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 12,047

Randall County: 10,030

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 291

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 21,531 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 560

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 355

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,707

Randall County: 6,011

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 209

There have also been 449 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 37

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 172

Randall County: 105

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,469 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 165

Cimarron County: 69

Texas County: 2,245

There have been 2,225 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 129

Cimarron: 53

Texas County: 2,043

There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 11

There are 4,161 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,935

Quay County: 209

Roosevelt County: 914

Union County: 103

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.