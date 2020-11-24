City of Amarillo flies flags at half-staff in honor of late Randall County Judge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is flying U.S. flags at half-staff through Friday, Nov. 27 in honor of the late Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell.
“Amarillo lost a dear friend and leader with the passing of Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell. Judge Houdashell served the people of Randall County with distinction for more than 18 years. He was a dear friend, colleague and mentor to so many in the Amarillo community,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
Judge Houdashell’s first term as judge began in 2002. Before serving as judge, he served as chief of staff for state Rep. John Smithee.
His current term as judge was to expire at the end of 2020.
“He always worked for the betterment of his community and county and he will be severely missed. We at the City of Amarillo extend our prayers of comfort to the family of Judge Ernie Houdashell and to the people of Randall County and we will continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers,” said Mayor Nelson.
Judge Houdashell was a Vietnam veteran and was heavily involved in local veteran’s affairs such as helping land a fighter jet, a Huey helicopter and a piece of USS Arizona, for the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.
