AutoInc provides ‘much needed’ donation to United Way of Amarillo and Canyon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A local automotive group is donating $97,000 to the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon following a fundraising campaign.
The AutoInc Family of Dealerships said the donations came through a combination of employee giving and vehicle sales.
“Our non-profit community has been especially hard hit even as they continue to provide the services so many in our community depend on,” AutoInc Vice President Daniel Bradley said. “It’s up to all of us to step up and make sure that our community is strong and that these organizations have the funding they need.”
When the pandemic hit, the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon set up a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
This donation will help the organization support more people and causes in the community.
“That’s on top of our normal programs and giving, so this donation comes at a good time and is much needed,” said Katie Noffsker, executive director of the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.
AutoInc is a locally-owned automotive group with dealerships throughout the state.
