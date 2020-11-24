Amarillo College to host all-virtual commencement for December graduates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College will host an all-virtual commencement ceremony for December 2020 graduates.
The one hour ceremony will be hosted at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18 on a live stream and on Panhandle PBS.
All fall graduates who register to participate will be provided in advance with complimentary caps and gowns. Each graduate is invited to submit photos of themselves to appear on screen.
AC President Russel Lowery-Hart says the virtual graduation in May touched him deeply.
“I think I loved it even more than our typical graduation because you got to see pictures of students with their families, their pets, their children,” said Lowery-Hart. “It was a true celebration of who our students are.”
“I think our virtual graduation was the best representation of what the Culture of Caring at our College is really about - it’s about our students, and our graduation really showcased them. I look forward to doing that once more,” continued Lowery-Hart.
Approximately 630 students are eligible to take place in the virtual fall graduation.
