State health officials report 144 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 23, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 4:56 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 144 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

The report shows 100 new cases in Curry County, 11 in Quay County, 25 in Roosevelt County and eight in Union County.

The report also showed two new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 84,148 COVID-19 cases.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,400.

As of today, there are 846 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

29,183 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 4,161 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,935

Quay County: 209

Roosevelt County: 914

Union County: 103

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 2

There are 30,781 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 716

Deaf Smith County: 1,660

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,171

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 461

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 11,768

Randall County: 9,702

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 274

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 21,438 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 560

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 355

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,667

Randall County: 5,959

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 208

There have also been 432 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 37

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 159

Randall County: 101

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,469 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 165

Cimarron County: 69

Texas County: 2,245

There have been 2,225 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 129

Cimarron: 53

Texas County: 2,043

There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 11

