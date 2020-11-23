Pampa woman killed, 4 injured in multiple-vehicle crash

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was killed and four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision Saturday.
Officials said the crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. just over three miles west of Pampa.
A Ford Mustang was east on State Highway 152 when it crashed into the back of a Dodge Caravan that was waiting to make a left turn on County Road 2, according to DPS officials.
The impact from the crash caused the van to travel into the westbound lane where it collided head on with a Buick Lacerne.
The Buick crashed into a utility pole and came to rest in the north barrow ditch.
Officials said the mustang came to rest in the eastbound lane and caught fire.
The 16-year-old driver of the Mustang was not injured.
The driver of the van was identified as 76-year-old Sharon Williams of Pampa.
Williams was transported by Life Star to Northwest Texas Hospital where she died, according to officials.
Three juvenile passengers were transported to the hospital. One 10-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries, and the other two passengers were treated and released.
The driver of the Buick Lacerne was identified as 56-year-old Forsha Gay of Borger.
Officials said Gay was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.
