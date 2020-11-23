9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Wheeler County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 today.
The county also reported 33 new recoveries.
At this time, there are 59 active cases of COVID-19 in Wheeler County.
There are 30,101 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 690
Deaf Smith County: 1,641
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,171
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 449
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 11,521
Randall County: 9,326
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 274
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 20,781 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 523
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 324
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,395
Randall County: 5,642
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 208
There have also been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 32
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 155
Randall County: 100
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,403 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 157
Cimarron County: 63
Texas County: 2,193
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 11
There are 3,643 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,602
Quay County: 169
Roosevelt County: 793
Union County: 79
There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 3
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 2
