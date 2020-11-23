High Plains Food Bank to hold virtual fundraisers with goal of funding a million meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank has set a goal of raising enough funds to provide a million meals to families in the area this season during their Together We Can food and donation drive.
Individuals and groups can help by hosting virtual fundraisers or making donations. For every $1 donated, 5 meals will be provided to a family in need.
The food and donation drive will take place December 7 to December 11.
On-site donations will be accepted through a low to no-contact drive thru at the food bank located at 2530 S. Georgia Street.
