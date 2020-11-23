Giving Tuesday CEO explains importance of supporting all Amarillo area non-profits this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Giving Tuesday, a nationwide day of charity will close out Amarillo Area Foundation’s Panhandle Gives event to support nonprofit organizations in the area.
Non-profits find themselves in a unique spot this year, as they are struggling financially at a time when their services are needed more than ever.
The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented these organizations from holding fundraising events, forcing them to rely heavily on their sponsors, who may be hurting as well.
“This year in particular, where nonprofits have been hit hard...you’ve got organizations who aren’t able to do what they normally do to survive,” said Broc Carter, Amarillo Area Foundation director of marketing.”[For example], you have the arts nonprofits, who can’t do what they normally do.”
Additionally, many non-profits are struggling to find enough volunteers.
However the CEO of giving Tuesday, Asha Curran, reminds the community that there are various ways to support our Amarillo non-profits while being completely safe.
“There are many other ways to give that don’t involve leaving the safety of your own home and I think nobody should make themselves feel in the least bit of peril. At the same time, nobody should feel like staying at home means generosity is impossible because this year I think as proven that it absolutely isn’t.”
Those interested can visit a participating bank to donate or visit The Panhandle Gives online to explore over one-hundred different organizations in need of donations.
The Amarillo Area Foundation will give a percentage of their half-a-million amplification fund to each organization based on how much money they raise.
This is to encourage everyone in the community to participate ,even if they can only give a little of their time or money.
“What strikes me as being so different and so unique of this particular time, is the universality of it. It’s touching every community, every corner of the globe. We’re all experiencing this together. The lesson I draw from that is that we all need to heal together,” said Curran.
The foundation will also be covering all online transactions and credit card fees.
“You can give wherever you want to give, if you want to give in the banks that’s perfectly fine. If you are worried about your health or safety, you can give online from the convenience of your phone and 100% of your gift will be given to the organization of your choice because those fees were covered. That’s a really big deal for us,” said Carter.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.