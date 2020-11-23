Families make creative plans for a Zoom Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some families will be spending Thanksgiving virtually with Zoom extending its chat time.
“This year we’re not going to do anything except zoom, and it’s just odd,” said Bryan Glenn, who’s spending Thanksgiving over Zoom.
“It’s a lot different than being around a table versus eating with each other, it is going to be quite different,” said AnnaMarie Watson, who’s also spending Thanksgiving over Zoom
Normally, Jacquline Flynt sees her clients a little more stressed during the holiday season.
This year, 40 percent of her clients are walking through her doors with an added stress factor, how they’re going to spend this year’s Thanksgiving.
“There’s been a lot of internal struggle about whether to go see their family or whether to go home to go on Zoom or how to do it because were wanting that connection, we want tradition, There’s been a lot of struggle on deciding how that’s gonna happen,” said Jacqueline Flynt, a licensed professional counselor.
Flynt says Zoom can be a beneficial way to spend time together while staying safe.
“Being able to use these different platforms to see them, interact with them, see smiles or virtually hug them, all of that kind of stuff is at least going to give a temporary boost and make some stressful and difficult holidays a little bit easier,” said Flynt.
For Bryan Glenn, being able to see his family and read their body language is important, especially on Thanksgiving.
“Thanksgiving is about family and giving thanks and we’ve had a long tradition of our family doing that and being together on thanksgiving, so this is the next best thing,” said Glenn
Glenn says his family plans on making smaller portions this year due to everybody being separated.
The Watson family has a different idea.
“My plan is for everyone to make separate items and we will deliver separate items to our families. So, we split what we were going to make and deliver it to each family member at the doorstep and then we will leave and go to our video chat to eat with our families,” said Watson
