Doppler Dave Expects A Shift To Windy Weather Tomorrow

Dreary weather continues across our region today with damp and cool conditions along with cloudy skies and windblown patches of drizzle. Daytime temperatures have struggled just to break 50 degrees. Breezy and damp weather will last through tonight before we begin clearing tomorrow as drier air filters into our region. Unfortunately, the dry air will be ushered in by blustery SW winds that may gust over 40mph. Temperatures will warm about 10 degrees into the low 60s tomorrow afternoon.