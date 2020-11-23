Dallam and Hartley counties COVID-19 report shows 38 new cases, 68 recoveries, 1 death

CDC suggestions for celebrating the holidays safely
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 23, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 2:25 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 248 active cases of COVID-19 in Dallam and Hartley counties.

The Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District reported 38 new cases in the counties.

The report shows 26 new cases in Dallam County and 12 in Hartley County.

The report also shows 37 recoveries in Dallam County and 31 in Hartley County.

Another person has died in Hartley County from the virus.

There are now 716 total confirmed cases in Dallam County, with 560 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 148 active cases in Dallam County.

There are now 461 total confirmed cases in Hartley County, with 355 recoveries and six deaths. That leaves 100 active cases in Hartley County.

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Monday, November 23, 2020

There are 30,781 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 716

Deaf Smith County: 1,660

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,171

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 461

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 11,768

Randall County: 9,702

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 274

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 21,438 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 560

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 355

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,667

Randall County: 5,959

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 208

There have also been 432 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 37

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 159

Randall County: 101

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,403 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 157

Cimarron County: 63

Texas County: 2,193

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 11

There are 3,643 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,602

Quay County: 169

Roosevelt County: 793

Union County: 79

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.