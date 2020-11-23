66 COVID-19 cases, 185 recoveries in Oklahoma Panhandle counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 23, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST - Updated November 23 at 3:13 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Northwest Oklahoma County Health Department reported new 66 cases and 185 new recoveries in Oklahoma Panhandle counties.

The report shows eight cases, 24 recoveries in Beaver, six cases and 11 recoveries in Cimarron and 52 cases and 150 recoveries in Texas county.

The number of deaths of OSDH COVID-19 District 1 cases is now 40.

As of today, there are 1,282 active COVID-19 cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle counties

5,698 people in Oklahoma Panhandle counties have recovered from the virus.

Community Spread continues to be on the rise in all counties in District One. As we enter this week of Thanksgiving,...

Posted by Texas County Health Department on Monday, November 23, 2020

There are 30,781 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 716

Deaf Smith County: 1,660

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,171

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 461

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 11,768

Randall County: 9,702

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 274

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 21,438 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 560

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 355

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,667

Randall County: 5,959

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 208

There have also been 432 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 37

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 6

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 159

Randall County: 101

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,469 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 165

Cimarron County: 69

Texas County: 2,245

There have been 2,225 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 129

Cimarron: 53

Texas County: 2,043

There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 11

There are 3,643 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,602

Quay County: 169

Roosevelt County: 793

Union County: 79

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 2

