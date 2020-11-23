Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting the Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Blood Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The need for blood over the Thanksgiving holiday increases, and you can help give the gift of life.
When you donate blood at the Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza, you receive two t-shirts, a Cinergy movie pass, Whataburger honey butter chicken biscuit coupon, gallon of milk from Plains Dairy, limited-edition face mask, Field’s pecan pie, an entry to win one of four $75 United Supermarkets gift cards, and a Willy Wonka chocolate bar with a chance to win a golden ticket that is redeemable for a $250 gift card.
The extravaganza will start at 6:00 a.m. and go until 7:00 p.m.
You are encouraged to call Coffee Memorial Blood Center at (806) 331-8833 and make an appointment to donate.
Walk-ins will be welcome as well.
If you aren’t able to donate on Tuesday, there will be multiple opportunities throughout the week to donate:
- Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Street Toyota on Soncy. Donors receive a t-shirt, Cinergy movie pass, coupon for a gallon of Plains milk, pecan pie, and a Willy Wonka candy bar for a chance at a $250 gift card.
- Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Gene Messer Ford on Soncy. Donors receive a t-shirt, Cinergy movie pass, coupon for a gallon of Plains milk, pecan pie, and a Willy Wonka candy bar for a chance at a $250 gift card.
- Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Country Chevrolet in Pampa. Donors receive a t-shirt, Cinergy movie pass, coupon for a gallon of Plains milk, pecan pie, and a Willy Wonka candy bar for a chance at a $250 gift card.
- Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the Dumas Community YMCA Gym. Donors receive a t-shirt, Cinergy movie pass, coupon for a gallon of Plains milk, pecan pie, and a Willy Wonka candy bar for a chance at a $250 gift card.
- Saturday, Nov. 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Wolflin Square between Silverland and Dominos Pizza. Donors receive two t-shirts, Cinergy movie pass, coupon for a gallon of Plains milk and an entry into a drawing for a 50 inch smart TV.
