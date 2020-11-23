Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza to meet critical need for blood

Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosting Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza to meet critical need for blood
Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza (Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Bailie Myers | November 23, 2020 at 5:42 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 5:43 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is encouraging the community to donate the gift of life during their Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza tomorrow.

Blood donors will receive extra incentives during tomorrow’s blood drive, including two t-shirts, a Cinergy movie pass, a coupon for a Whataburger honey butter chicken biscuit, a limited-edition face mask, a Field’s pecan pie and more.

The blood drive will take place starting at 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.