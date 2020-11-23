Cloudy & Drizzly Start to the Week

We’re looking to get the week off to a damp start, as we’re seeing lingering cloud cover from Sunday pairing with an influx of moisture from the south today. Starting out, expect some drizzle in some places, with rain totals not amounting to much with patchy fog as we start out the day. Winds will be a bit gusty as well out of the south upwards of 20-30 mph. Temperatures won’t fluctuate too much as we’ll see highs in the low-50s and lows in the 40s.