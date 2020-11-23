City of Hereford reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 135 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
The City of Hereford’s report for today shows five additional deaths in the county.
The report also shows 19 new cases.
There are now 1,660 total confirmed cases, with 1,488 recoveries and 37 deaths.
There are 30,120 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 690
Deaf Smith County: 1,660
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,171
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 449
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,527
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 11,521
Randall County: 9,326
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 274
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 20,781 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 523
Deaf Smith County: 1,488
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 599
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 324
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,333
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 8,395
Randall County: 5,642
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 208
There have also been 426 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 37
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 5
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 26
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 155
Randall County: 100
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 7
There are 2,403 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 157
Cimarron County: 63
Texas County: 2,193
There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 105
Cimarron: 42
Texas County: 1,893
There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 2
Texas County: 11
There are 3,643 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,602
Quay County: 169
Roosevelt County: 793
Union County: 79
There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 16
Quay County: 3
Roosevelt County: 13
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.