City of Hereford reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 23, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 10:34 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 135 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

The City of Hereford’s report for today shows five additional deaths in the county.

The report also shows 19 new cases.

There are now 1,660 total confirmed cases, with 1,488 recoveries and 37 deaths.

There are 30,120 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 690

Deaf Smith County: 1,660

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 1,171

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 449

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,527

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 11,521

Randall County: 9,326

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 274

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 20,781 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 523

Deaf Smith County: 1,488

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 599

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 324

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,333

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 8,395

Randall County: 5,642

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 208

There have also been 426 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 37

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 5

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 26

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 155

Randall County: 100

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 7

There are 2,403 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 157

Cimarron County: 63

Texas County: 2,193

There have been 2,040 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 105

Cimarron: 42

Texas County: 1,893

There have been 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 2

Texas County: 11

There are 3,643 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,602

Quay County: 169

Roosevelt County: 793

Union County: 79

There have been 34 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 16

Quay County: 3

Roosevelt County: 13

Union County: 2

