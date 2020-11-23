City of Amarillo announces schedule for week of Thanksgiving

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo announced the schedule for the week of the Thanksgiving holiday.
City Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 27.
The city will still have a COVID-19 news conference on Nov. 25. However, the Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report cards will not be available on Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 27. The drive-thru testing site will also be closed those days.
The Amarillo City Council will not meet again until Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The COA Solid Waste Department will be closed on Thanksgiving. Collections for Thursday routes will be on Wednesday. Friday routes will be on a normal schedule. For commercial service, all scheduled routes will be on Friday. Brush sites will be closed on Thanksgiving and return to normal hours Friday and Saturday. The COA landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Amarillo City Transit will be closed on Thanksgiving and will operate on a Saturday schedule on Friday, Nov. 27.
All Amarillo Public Library locations will be closed on Thanksgiving and Friday, Nov. 27.
