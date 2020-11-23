Center City cancels 2020 Electric Light Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center City of Amarillo announced today the cancellation of the 2020 Electric Light Parade, which was planned for Dec. 4.
Because of the increase in COVID-19 cases and a predicted surge in cases after the Thanksgiving holiday, Center City is canceling the 2020 event.
“We are sad to cancel this traditional holiday event, but we want to do our part to keep everyone safe,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.
Center City will be refunding all paid entry fees for the parade.
“We hope to come back bigger and better for 2021 as we continue to make downtown everybody’s neighborhood,” Duke said.
Although the 2020 parade is canceled, Duke said there are still plenty of things to do downtown.
“The Downtown Dinning District is open with more than 30 downtown restaurants including the new Sunday Kitchen on Sixth Avenue and the new Joe Taco on Buchanan. In addition to socially-distanced dining room service, most downtown restaurants are offering take out and curbside delivery – a great way to support local businesses,” Duke said.
