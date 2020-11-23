Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast to be held virtually this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast will be held virtually this year.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 6:00 a.m. You can join the event on the Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast Facebook page or on YouTube.
The event is a 31 year tradition, and will remain full of prayer, praise and worship this year.
Daron Babcock will be the featured speaker. He is a Texas Panhandle native who founded Bonton Farms in South Dallas. Bonton Farms gives people work so they can build resumes and get other jobs. Bonton Farms also provides food for the neighborhood and a place for people who find themselves in need.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.